A swim championship that was scheduled Saturday, March 7, at the New Albany High School natatorium and would have been affiliated with the Arnold Sports Festival is canceled, according to an email sent Thursday, March 7, by the New Albany-Plain Local School District.

According to the email, the district confirmed the New Albany Masters Swim class, which regularly uses the pool for practice and intended to hold a swim competition for 50 people, might reschedule its event, but it won’t be affiliated with the Arnold and won’t be held as scheduled.

The competitors were not registered athletes in the Arnold, but "an affiliation to publicize their event as part of the festival was made."

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/NewAlbany for updates to this story.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah