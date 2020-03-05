The Pearl’s Dublin location will open March 10, according to the restaurant's website.

The Cameron Mitchell Restaurants establishment will be located at 88 N. High Street in Dublin and will offer tavern fare, cocktails, ales, lagers and stouts, according to the website.

The Pearl's hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 Friday.

The restaurant will serve brunch from 10 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Weekend dinner hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The first Pearl restaurant is at 641 N. High St., in Columbus' Short North neighborhood.

