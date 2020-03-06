A juvenile was charged with possessing a vaping device and being unruly after an incident on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 11:41 a.m. Feb. 21, according to Delaware police reports.

The juvenile was offering use of the device to other juveniles, police said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A man was charged with possession of marijuana on the 300 block of London Road at 3:43 p.m. Feb. 27, reports said.

* Charges were sent to Delaware County Juvenile Court following a menacing report taken on the 200 block of Euclid Avenue after an incident reported at 1:47 p.m. Feb. 26.

* A woman was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and Cottswold Drive at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 23.

* A driver was taken to the Delaware County jail after reportedly providing false information to police during a traffic stop at Sandusky Street and U.S. Route 23 at 12:07 a.m. Feb. 22.