The Homestead Beer Co. plans to open a brewery and beer garden in Delaware this spring.

The new operation, expected to open in May, will be located at the Food Truck Depot, 59 Potter St., according to a press release.

The depot is located in a former train station and features a rotating cast of food trucks.

Homestead's beer garden will have its own brewing system, enabling the brewer to offer several beers exclusive to Delaware. But the company's traditional lineup of beers also will be available. Homestead has a brewery and tasting room in Heath.

The beer garden will feature a patio, a pet- and family-friendly outdoor picnic area and a sand volleyball court.

Homestead plans to hold a variety of special events in Delaware, including trivia nights, open-mic nights, exclusive tastings and even Dungeons and Dragons nights.

"Our central mission is to become a community gathering location," CEO Joe Wilson said in a press release.

The company also plans to raise money for good causes. The beer garden will designate a "charity tap," with a dollar from every pint poured going to a local charity, the press release said.

Wilson said the company is meeting with Delaware nonprofit groups to determine who will receive the donations.

