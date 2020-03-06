The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating a drug-related incident after executing a search warrant March 5 at a residence on the 3600 block of Sparrow Court.

The warrant was connected with a fraud case, but officers found evidence of drugs and the investigation was expanded, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

The case is active, and no further information about the nature of the evidence is available, she said.

As of Thursday, March 6, no charges had been filed in connection to the investigation, but charges are anticipated, Litchfield said.

