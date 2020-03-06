A woman was admitted to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after a late-evening fire March 5 at the Holiday Motel, 4420 E. Main St. in Whitehall.

At 9:52 p.m. March 5, Whitehall police and fire units were dispatched to the hotel at 9:52 March 5, according to a news release.

One unit of the hotel was engulfed in flames.

A 33-year-old woman in that room was transported to the hospital. The woman’s injuries were unknown early Friday, March 6, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

Five rooms at the hotel were damaged by fire, smoke and water, according to the news release. Occupants of those rooms were relocated to other rooms at the motel or other lodging, police said.

The Ohio Division Of State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

