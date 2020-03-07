COSI’s permanent exhibits, high-wire unicycle and outdoor science park in downtown Columbus have earned it more national renown.

The science museum on Feb. 28 was named the best in the country, according to the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The annual contest featuring an array of categories – from best music festival to best beer scene – is organized by 10Best.com. The site, which provides readers with travel content for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world, is produced by USA Today Travel Media Group.

To determine the winners, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, with the top 10 being determined by popular vote.

COSI leads a list that includes the Tellus Science Museum in Georgia, the Field Museum in Chicago, the Mid America Science Museum in Arkansas and the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Texas.

Frederic Bertley, COSI president and CEO, thanked the museum’s supporters who recognized COSI’s many educational and immersive attractions.

“To have this validated by the entire country is an accolade not soon to be matched,” Bertley said in a statement. “It is just another feather in an ever-growing cap of No. 1 successes and major awards – we remain humbled to be part of this extraordinary Columbus narrative.”

