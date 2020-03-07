As you get ready to cast your ballot in the Republican primary on March 17, I would like to take a moment to share with you my vision of having a Juvenile and Probate Court that works for you.



The Juvenile and Probate Court serves troubled youth and teens, addresses difficult proceedings regarding children who are victims of abuse and neglect, and estate cases for families that have recently experienced a loss.



This court has an impact on the well-being of all Ashland County residents.



I'm running for judge because you deserve a judge that shares your values who will be your advocate on the bench.



Ashland County is a great place that is on the rise.



We're also facing difficult challenges that include a foster care crisis and a drug epidemic that are ripping our families apart.



We need a leader on the bench with the proper experience background and experience to solve these tough issues and run a court we can all be proud of.



I'm running for judge because I believe I bring all the tools to serve Ashland County families and children.



As a former assistant prosecutor, wife, mother to five children, lifelong Republican, and attorney with extensive experience in juvenile, family, and criminal law, I am the only candidate for judge that you can count on to share your values and has the broad cross section of experience that promises fair proceedings in every case.



To tackle our drug epidemic, we deserve a judge that has worked with faith leaders, mental health professionals, treatment specialists, law enforcement, victims, addicts, and families get people on the road to recovery and end the vicious cycle of drug use that plagues our community.



Because of my unique experience to tackle the drug epidemic, I am proud to have received the endorsements of Sheriff E. Wayne Risner and former Sheriff Larry Overholt.



We have far too many children in our foster care system. It's draining our county of resources and is a disservice to the children who need closure to succeed.



As judge, I'll take the lead to transform our foster care crisis.



Through working with Job and Family Services, shortening closure times where possible, and providing every resource possible for the people who give selflessly as foster parents or kinship providers, we can reunite more families in a shorter amount of time, or find much needed stability for the children.



This is a win for the community and ultimately saves all of us tax dollars.



Finally, I'm running because I have a passion for serving Ashland County children and families.



This passion runs through everything I do. I served on the Appleseed Board, belong to the Ashland Noon Lions, and previously served as an officer of the Ashland County Republican Party.



In fact, our law firm was the named Best of the Best by the Times-Gazette in 2018 and 2019, and I was honored to be named one of Ashland County's Women of Achievement.



My commitment to serving families and children throughout all parts of the county earned me the endorsement of Loudonville Mayor Steve Stricklen.



Your family deserves a judge that will put Ashland County children and families first. I'm Karen DeSanto Kellogg and I respectfully ask for your vote in the Republican primary on or before March 17.