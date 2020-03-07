Upper Arlington City Council is expected to vote Monday, March 9, on a proposal to ban medical marijuana dispensaries from operating in the city.

Council is expected to hold a final vote on a proposal to prohibit medical marijuana dispensaries, as well as businesses that cultivate or process medical marijuana, from setting up shop in Upper Arlington.

The proposal to ban the businesses comes after the city for the last three years has passed one-year moratoriums on them.

The most recent moratorium is set to expire April 7.

Council’s meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Road.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate