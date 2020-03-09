Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall will serve as acting service director after the sudden resignation of Albert Iosue.

Iosue’s resignation was effective Monday, March 9, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

Iosue was not present at the Hilliard City Council meeting March 9, but ThisWeek reached him for comment later in the evening.

“It has been my honor to serve the residents of Hilliard for the past 14 years in various capacities,” Iosue said. ““I’m excited for the continued prosperity and growth Hilliard will continue to experience into the future, (but) I’ve decided that it is time for me to pursue new opportunities.”

Crandall said she would not immediately name a successor for Iosue but rather would assess the service director’s role to ensure the organization of each group within the department is structured to best address the city’s changing needs.

The public-services department includes the divisions of engineering, operations and planning and building standards.

For the time being, staff members who reported to Iosue will report to Crandall, Ball said.

“The city wishes (Iosue) well as he moves on to other endeavors,” Crandall said.

Iosue had served three terms on council when he was hired by former Mayor Don Schonhardt as service director March 20, 2019, succeeding longtime director Clyde “Butch” Seidle, who had retired effective March 1 and then died March 2.

Iosue’s annual salary was $115,000 at the time of his hiring.

Iosue had been council president when he resigned Feb. 10, 2019, roughly a month before being offered the service director job. He resigned from his 23-year job as programs administrator for the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio to take the post.

Despite his resignation from council, Iosue had remained a candidate in the 2019 Republican council primary, seeking what would have been his fourth term, but he withdrew March 26.

