Two college classmates are preparing to add to the growing number of microbreweries in central Ohio with the opening of Buzzsaw Brewing Co.

Quinn Bartlett, 28, and Andrew Watkins, 27, both residents of Columbus' Olde Towne East, met at Denison University in Granville in 2011 as members of the school's swim team.

The pair, with the help of financial investors, plan to open Buzzsaw Brewing Co. in June at a 5,000-square-foot brewery at 951-B Robinwood Ave. in Whitehall.

The name comes from the cheer called the "buzzsaw" that was employed at Denison University's swim meets when Bartlett and Watkins were athletes, Bartlett said.

The brewery will not have a taproom, but the partners hope to open one at another location in the future, he said.

"Production will be limited" when the brewery opens, Bartlett said.

The facility will have two fermenters, each capable of producing about 30 barrels of beer around every 20 days, Bartlett said.

The brewing company will produce just one style initially: Buzzsaw Pale Ale, a Belgian-style beer, Bartlett said.

"We hope to add a few more beers by the end of the year," he said.

The brewery's tentative hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Beer will not be available in bottles or cans at the Robinwood Avenue brewery but rather will be sold in takeout containers known as growlers, Bartlett said.

Growlers are typically 64-ounce glass jugs.

Buzzsaw's owners hope the pale ale will be available at other retail locations, including those in the Short North, but no distribution agreements had been finalized by March 6, Bartlett said.

Its intended focus on Belgian-style beer is what will differentiate Buzzsaw from other area microbreweries, Watkins said.

"It's been a lot to learn, but we have spent a lot of time during the past few years talking to other brewers and preparing," he said. "Our goal is to establish a niche in the Belgian-style beers, and I think that will set us apart."

The partners began planning the brewery in late 2017. It took about a year to secure funding and another year to find a site, Bartlett said.

Whitehall City Council on March 3 approved the necessary permits for Buzzsaw Brewing Co.

"We're doing as much of the work ourselves to reduce our expenses, but it is also good experience," Watkins said.

Jenna Goehring, economic-development manager for Whitehall, said the city is pleased to continue to grow its corporate clientele and to add another microbrewery to its resume.

2 Tones Brewing Co. opened last year on East Broad Street.

"We are very excited for Buzzsaw to join our Whitehall community and we are pleased with the attention we are receiving from another brewery coming to Whitehall," Goehring said. "We also look forward to what comes next in the future."

For more information, go to buzzsaw.beer.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo