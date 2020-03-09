A resident of the 400 block of North Cassingham Road reported someone stole his keys and wireless headphones from inside his vehicle between 7:10 and 7:50 a.m. Feb. 25 while it was parked on the street.

The next day, the complainant reported the vehicle had been stolen overnight.

In other reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* A resident on the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue reported someone stole a package from the front stoop of his residence on Feb. 20.

* A resident on the 400 block of Northview Drive reported that on Feb. 26, he paid for a garage-door part that was to be installed, but the work was not completed.

* A resident on the 800 block of Montrose Avenue reported someone entered his vehicle parked at the rear of his address on Feb. 26 and stole items.