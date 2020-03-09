A man who lives on the 4900 block of Glenburn Avenue lost $36,000 to a person he met in June 2019, according to a Feb. 25 report from Columbus police.

Reports said the man met the suspect by chance and the two became acquainted, but the suspect eventually began to demand money from him. The victim reportedly made numerous cash withdrawals from the joint bank account belonging to him and the person who reported the incident. Reports said the victim met with the suspect many times to give her money.

Police said the suspect has continued to demand cash from the victim via threatening text messages from multiple phone numbers.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint at midnight Feb. 26 at the corner of North High Street and East Royal Forest Boulevard.

The robber took a phone worth $600, an $80 backpack, a credit card and the man's birth certificate, according to reports.

* Employees of a store on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard reported several thousand dollars worth of merchandise was stolen in two separate thefts four days apart.

At 8:06 p.m. Feb. 25, someone entered the store and fled with $1,378 worth of fragrances, reports said.

At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, a person took $3,183 worth of fragrances from the store, according to reports.

Both incidents were caught on video.

* Officers were dispatched to Whetstone High School, 4405 Scenic Drive, at 1:09 p.m. Feb. 29 on a report of a disturbance.

The caller, an official at a high school basketball game, told officers he had asked two suspects -- a mother and her adult son -- to leave the property several times.

The officer attempted to escort the two suspects from the school but was met with resistance, reports said.

The mother was arrested for trespassing and obstructing official business; her son was arrested for aggravating menacing after reportedly threatening the officer with physical harm.

* Tools and a toolbox were reported stolen from a pickup truck parked on the 400 block of East Jeffrey Place between Feb. 23 and 25.

The toolbox was removed from the bed of the truck by unbolting secured lag bolts, reports said, and the tools were taken from an attached trailer after the exterior locks were cut.

The toolbox is worth $775 and the missing tools are valued together at $1,349, reports said.

* A woman who lives on the 600 block of Fairlawn Drive told police Feb. 28 that someone had stolen $1,500 from her checking account.

She also said someone had moved $10,000 from her savings account to her checking account, but did not take it

* An officer was dispatched March 3 to a residence on the 600 block of Wetmore Road on a report of fraud.

There, a man said his identity had been used to open a credit-card account, and that account was used to make $6,500 in purchases.

* A woman who owns a cleaning company told police she was cleaning a house on the first block of Brevoort Road on Feb. 6 and accidentally left $72 there, but the resident refused to return the money to her.

* A representative of a business on the 3500 block of North High Street told police someone stole toolboxes worth $140 at 9:50 a.m. March 1.

* A home on the 3300 block of North High Street was vandalized at 1:45 p.m. March 1, according to reports.

Police said someone damaged two second-floor patio windows and vinyl siding by throwing objects at them.

Reports set the damage at $1,300.