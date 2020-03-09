Three men, one of them armed with a handgun, reportedly stole electronics equipment including computer hardware and software at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at a business on the 6500 block of Longshore Loop.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 33-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct Feb. 27 on the 5300 block of Post Road.

* Tools worth $3,355 were reported stolen at 6:59 a.m. Feb. 26 from a vehicle on the 500 block of Metro Place North.

* Identity fraud was reported Feb. 25 on the 6600 block of Division Street.

* A 36-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 24 on the 3500 block of Olentangy River Road.

* A 49-year-old man was charged with criminal trespass Feb. 24 on the 4300 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 52-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 24 on the 7100 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 63-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 24 on the 6600 block of Longshore Street.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 23 at state Route 161 and Shamrock Boulevard.

* Criminal damaging was reported Feb. 23 on the 400 block of Metro Place North.

* A 33-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 23 at Emerald Parkway and Dublin Road.

* A 35-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 22 on the 5300 block of Wilcox Road.

* A smart watch valued at $529.99 was reported stolen at 4:46 p.m. Feb. 22 from a business on the 7400 block of Sawmill Road. The thief was described as a white female wearing glasses, a black coat, jeans and red tennis shoes.

* A total of $599.91 in shoes and a suitcase were reported stolen at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 from a business on the 6200 block of Sawmill Road.

* Theft of vehicle parts or accessories valuing $4,659.80 was reported stolen at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 21 from a parking lot on the 6300 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* Tools worth $12,465 were reported stolen at 8:11 a.m. Feb. 21 from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Post Road.

* A 38-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Feb. 21 in the 6800 block of Conquistador Court.