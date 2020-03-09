Gahanna police recently responded to a resident who reported receiving a disturbing text message with photographs of decapitated men.

A Lincolnshire Road resident told police he received a random text in Spanish with pictures of men with heads cut off at 7 a.m. Feb. 21, according to a report received at 1:51 a.m. Feb. 22. The resident blocked the number and has yet to receive additional contacts, reports stated. He said he didn't fear for his safety, but he just wanted to let police know.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Reynoldsburg man was removed from Cinemark-Movies 16, 323 Stoneridge Lane, after it was reported he urinated in the theater. The report was received at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 24.

* A woman was reported for dismantling a piano on Mill Street, according to a report received at 5:31 p.m. Feb. 24. It was determined the woman was with Make Gahanna Yours, the group responsible for placing the pianos throughout the city. and she was trying to salvage some of it after vandalism.

She said the piano was going to be removed Feb. 25.

* Multiple items were stolen from a vehicle on Langford Court, according to a report received at 11:03 a.m. Feb. 24.

The owner wasn't sure if the car had been locked, reports said.

* Three cars were reported for making circles and drag racing through the parking lot at Friendship Park, 150 Oklahoma Ave., according to a complaint received at 8:43 p.m. Feb. 23. Police advised the parties to follow the park rules, reports said.

* An unattended backpack was found at the Creekside Garage, 137 Mill St., according to a complaint received at 8:17 p.m. Feb. 23. Police found a blanket in the garage but no unattended backpack, reports said.

* Laundry soap was stolen from an Agler Road business, according to a report received at 2:38 p.m. Feb. 20. Two customers took it and left in a red Mustang, reports said. The caller said she took some of the soap from them as they were leaving, and a man struck her.

* The window of a garage on Mistletoe Street was broken overnight, according to a report received at 12:29 a.m. Feb. 20.

* A Laurel Ridge Drive resident reported a raccoon was walking in circles, and she was concerned about children and other animals in the area, according to a report received at 5:49 p.m. Feb. 20. The resident called again at 12:38 a.m. Feb. 21 and said the raccoon was rolled up in a ball and lying in the street. Police found it was hissing and unsafe to approach, reports said.

* Two men illegally dumped a couch at a former service building on Oklahoma Avenue, according to a complaint received at 10:11 a.m. Feb. 20.

* Administration members at High Point Elementary School, 700 Venetian Way, asked officers to facilitate a parent picking up her student from school, according to a complaint received at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 19. The parent allegedly made verbal threats over the phone, and the student was being violent, according to reports.

* A Palace Lane resident wanted to speak with an officer about filing a report because a neighbor's cat had been damaging her flower beds, according to a report received at 2:12 p.m. Feb. 19. The resident wanted to talk about the feral-cat laws, stating a neighbor's cat is causing the problem, reports stated.