An automobile that had $5,000 worth of tools inside was stolen between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 28 from the intersection at East Livingston Avenue and South Pearl Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $500 computer and three $1 bills were stolen between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 from a residence on the 200 block of Blenkner Street.

* An automobile containing a $1,000 laptop, a $40 wallet and a $25 backpack was stolen at 2:14 p.m. Feb. 25 from the 600 block of South Ninth Street.