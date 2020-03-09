Grandview Heights police officers responded about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 to a report of an open door at a business on the 1200 block of Goodale Boulevard.

They arrived to discover someone had forced entry to the building, reports said.

It later was determined that numerous power tools, together worth $9,509, had been stolen from cabinets inside, according to reports.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 1400 block of Wyandotte Avenue reported a bicycle valued at $1,000 was stolen from his carport between midnight and 6:45 a.m. Feb. 28.

* The general manager of a business on the 1200 block of Goodale Boulevard reported Feb. 28 a strongbox was pried open and $280 in cash was stolen.

* A resident of the 800 block of Thomas Road reported credit and debit cards were stolen from her car between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 13.

* A resident of the 900 block of Palmer Road reported Feb. 19 that her bicycle worth $300 was stolen.

The victim said she last saw her bike at 7 a.m. Feb. 17 in her yard.