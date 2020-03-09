Two drivers eluded Hilliard Division of Police officers in separate incidents after it was determined not to continue pursuits, according to recent police reports.

In the first incident, an officer checked the license plate of a driver at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 27 on Trueman Boulevard.

After discovering the registered owner had a suspended driver's license, the officer initiated a traffic stop near Fishinger Boulevard and Park Mill Run Drive.

The vehicle stopped, but after the officer approached the vehicle, the driver took off, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

The driver began to travel at a higher rate of speed and passed other cars, after which the officer lost sight of the suspect's vehicle and the pursuit was ended.

In the second incident, an officer ran the license-plate number of a vehicle on Hilliard-Rome Road at 2:45 a.m. March 1 and learned it was registered to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The officer followed the vehicle to the area near Main and Madison streets in Hilliard and activated emergency lights, but the driver fled.

The pursuit was terminated in accordance with department policy, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A wallet containing credit cards, a checkbook and other items was reported stolen between 2:30 and 3:50 a.m. Feb. 19 from a vehicle parked on the 3300 block of Woods Mill Drive. Property loss was reported at $266.

* A driver's license and credit cards were reported stolen at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 29 from a vehicle parked on the 5400 block of Center Street.

* A license plate was reported stolen between 11 p.m. Feb. 28 and 7 a.m. March 1 from a vehicle parked on the 3700 block of Rutledge Drive.

* Printer toner was reported stolen between 4:15 and 6:10 p.m. Feb. 21 from a store on the 3900 block of Trueman Boulevard. Property loss was reported at $1,600.

* A flooring nailer worth $149 was reported stolen at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 from a store on the 3700 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

* A woman reported a gift card was stolen between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Feb. 21 from the 4600 block of Family Drive.

* A 35-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 21 at Avery Road and King Albert Drive.

* A 49-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 22 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270 southbound.

* A 60-year-old man was arrested for theft and a 46-year-old man was arrested for complicity, both misdemeanor charges, in connection with the theft of property at 5 p.m. Feb. 28 at a store on the 3900 block of Trueman Boulevard. The suspects also had warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the police report.