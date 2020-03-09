This year, Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade will feature participants from “the Emerald Isle.”

Two units from Ireland will walk in the parade scheduled for Saturday, March 14. They will represent the Ballybunion Coast Guard and An Garda Siochana, Ireland’s national police force, said Mary Jo DiSalvo, a Dublin events administrator.

“We were very, very honored to have them,” she said.

Phil McGarry, a police officer with An Garda Siochana, said he and other officers were inspired to visit Dublin because Ian Montgomery, who runs Fado Pub & Kitchen, 6652 Riverside Drive, in Dublin, visited Dublin, Ireland ,last year and told them about the city.

“We thought it sounded like a place we really wanted to visit, so we decided to travel over for St. Patrick’s Day,” McGarry said.

McGarry said three of them, all police officers who work for An Garda Síochána, will take part in the parade wearing their formal uniforms.

T.J. Mc Carron, officer in charge, with the Ballybunion Coast Guard unit, said four members from the unit in County Kerry will represent the Irish Coast Guard Service in Saturday’s parade.

Mc Carron said one of his volunteers contacted Dublin’s parade committee.

“We are really looking forward to the trip,” he said. The Coast Guard members will arrive March 11 in Dublin and will visit the U.S. Coast Guard station in Marblehead on March 13, he said.

This year’s parade Grand Leprechaun is Jill Kranstuber, a Dublin resident for 30 years.

Kranstuber and her husband, Chuck, have seven children: Matt, 37; Lauren, 35; Mick Boser, 34; Carley, 32; Mackenzie, 25; and William and George, both 20.

Kranstuber has volunteered for the Dublin Irish Festival, which her husband helped found. She also was an active Dublin City Schools volunteer, serving as Dublin Coffman High School’s PTO president when her youngest two children were students.

Kranstuber and Sarah Savage have served as co-administrators since November 2017 of Dublin Bridges, Dublin’s faction of Neighborhood Bridges, an organization that helps connect those in the community who need assistance with those who can provide it.

Kranstuber said she has found the amount of need in Dublin “eye opening” and has appreciated the community’s generosity.

“Our community has just been amazing,” she said.

Gene Bostic, a former Grand Leprechaun as well as Washington Township’s former fire chief, said he nominated Kranstuber because of the difference she and Savage have made in the community through Dublin Bridges.

“She has worked very, very hard,” he said.

Festivities on March 14 in Dublin kick off with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. presented by the Lions Club at Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.

The parade’s inflation celebration, during which the large helium balloons will be filled, will begin at 9 a.m. at Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Road.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. March 14 from Metro Center and proceed north on Frantz, east on Bridge Street (state Route 161) and south on HIgh Street to Waterford Drive

For more information, go to dublinohiousa.gov.

