A 19-year-old Columbus man was shot in the left calf at a gas station on the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 8:34 p.m. March 1 after an argument over whether he was disrespecting the eventual shooter by declining to allow the man to hold open a door for him.

According to Columbus police reports, the victim said the man followed him to his vehicle, questioned him about being disrespectful and then asked what the victim was clenching in his pocket. The shooter reportedly fired two shots before pumping his gas and leaving the scene. The victim was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Two shell casings were located at the scene and submitted as police evidence.

In other police reports from the Northland area:

* Police were called to Parkmoor Elementary School, 1711 Penworth Drive, at 9:15 a.m. March 2 after a parent of a student allegedly assaulted the school's principal.

According to reports, the principal said she had asked a female parent to leave the school several times when the parent struck her in the face.

The principal reportedly pushed the parent backward to separate herself from the parent when the parent allegedly grabbed the principal's braids.

At this point, a male custodian and male teacher reportedly intervened and forcibly separated the women, resulting in the teacher receiving scratches on his neck and hand.

According to reports, the parent confirmed the chain of events to police but said the principal pushed her first, starting the incident.

No one was charged, but both parties involved were provided with information for how to file charges if they decide to do so.

* A 37-year-old Columbus man reported he was leaving a business on the 2400 block of Morse Road at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 26 when two males asked him for spare change. When the victim told them he didn't have any, the duo followed him outside, and one of them held him at gunpoint. The victim said the other robber struck him in the face, and he was robbed of a cellphone valued at $400, a wallet valued at $20 and two credit cards. The victim was unable to identify the robbers.

* A woman on the 4900 block of Kingshill Drive reported a man she knows used her cellphone between 3 and 4:14 a.m. Feb. 29 to take $2,000 from her bank account.

* A television and a reciprocating saw, no values provided, were stolen from a man's residence on the 4700 block of Carahan Road between 4 and 5:45 a.m. Feb. 27.

* A woman on the 5700 block of Pinetree Square West reported between 3:25 and 4:27 p.m. Feb. 27 a male she knows kicked in the front door of her residence after an argument, causing $50 in damage. He then reportedly walked inside, began gathering personal items and took $110 from the victim.

* Two packages valued together at $45 were stolen from a woman's front porch oxn the 1800 block of Wingate Court after being delivered between midnight and 11:50 a.m. Feb. 29.

* A television valued at $480 and an oscillating fan valued at $41 reportedly were stolen from a man's residence on the 4300 block of LeMarie Place after someone forced entry by breaking a window valued at $350 between 6 p.m. Feb. 26 and noon Feb. 27. Additionally, a furnace door valued at $100 reportedly was damaged.

* A handgun valued at $200 was stolen from a woman's unlocked garage on the 4800 block of Charlton Court between 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and 7:50 a.m. Feb. 27.

* Shoes valued together at $1,167, a video-gaming system valued at $500, games valued together at $225 and a controller valued at $50 were stolen from a woman's residence in the 6200 block of Sunderland Drive between 11:20 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 2.