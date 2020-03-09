Hockey equipment, bicycles and other items were reported stolen from a garage after burglary was discovered at 3 p.m. March 2 on the 2400 block of Dunsworth Drive.

A man told Columbus police the overheard door of his attached garage had been forced open and someone had stolen more items worth more than $7,100.

Items stolen included $3,500 of hockey gear, two $500 mountain bikes, a $1,400 air compressor, a $450 BMX bicycle, $450 of tools and toolboxes, A $200 vehicle jack and a $140 ladder.

The victim told police it had been almost two years since he had been inside his garage so he was unsure when the burglary might have occurred.

He said his daughter is battling a narcotics addiction and her acquaintances have been known to steal and pawn items in the past.

The man said his daughter is in a rehabilitation program in Utah and did not live with him and would not have had access to the garage. There were no witnesses to the break-in, according to reports.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports:

* A resident of the 5300 block of Portland Street reported at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 25 a woman he was permitting to stay in his residence stole his $900 65-inch TV.

* Between 11 p.m. Feb. 28 and 9 p.m. Feb. 29, someone stole a car valued at $3,000 from the 4000 block of Shireton Drive.

* Representatives of a business on the 7700 block of Sawmill Road reported someone stole three soft drinks at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 29. The thief left a note stating he did not have the money to pay for the items.

One week prior, the store reported a similar theft and the same suspect had a pattern of thefts some time ago and was not supposed to return to the store without a caregiver supervising him.

According to reports the suspect's caregiver will return the stolen items.

* At 3:41 Feb. 29, a resident of the 2000 block of Starbridge Court reported she had gotten into a verbal argument with a man and he used his fist to punch two holes in an interior door, causing $100 damage. When she threatened to call police, the man fled.

* A resident of 1500 block of Worthington Row Drive reported at 11 p.m. Feb. 29 someone had fired a BB gun at his front window, striking it multiple times.

* Between 6 p.m. Feb. 29 and 7 a.m. March 1, someone stole construction tools and equipment from a pickup truck on the 5600 block of Pauley Court.

The victim told police someone broke the rear driver and passenger side windows -- causing $800 damage -- to enter the vehicle.

Items reported stolen were included a $1,700 electric caulking gun, a $900 laser level and two $300 nail guns.

* A man said he was robbed of $6,850 at 3 p.m. March 1 on the 2500 block of Bethel Road.

The man told police the robber pushed him and stole his money and then ran to a car that was driven away.

* A man who attempted to leave a store on the 6100 block of Sawmill Road without paying for $30 of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages was issued a no-trespassing order. Reports said a loss-prevention employee told police she would file theft charges against the man at a later date.

* Items worth a combined $150 were reported stolen at 8 a.m. March 2 on the 4400 block of Camden Circle. The items included textbooks, clothing and a handmade bag.

* At 7:40 p.m. March 2 a woman told police someone kicked the side of her rental vehicle on the 2400 block of Sawmill Village Court. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.