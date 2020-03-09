The busted vacuum cleaner in your basement, that weed trimmer in your garage that's seen better days or the jeans that were your favorites (until they developed a gaping hole in the seat) -- all of these are ideal candidates for the Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center's Repair Cafe.

The April 4 event allows people to bring in broken household items, which will be repaired by volunteers -- keeping them out of landfills.

Nonprofit organization Green Columbus will facilitate the event and others around the city in celebration of Earth Day.

Emily Sypolt, site-services manager for Green Columbus, said about 70 events are planned, but the organization has a goal of 200.

She said events will take place April 1 through May 1, and all of them are free and open to the public.

Christine Happel, program director for Village in the Ville, said the Repair Cafe is in its third year.

Village in the Ville is a CRC program that offers access to social events, lectures, volunteer assistance, referrals to service providers and other benefits for senior citizens

Happel said the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4 at the CRC's annex building, 3230 N. High St.

She said those who bring in items have a learning opportunity, if they like.

"The community member could sit down and learn how to repair that item or have a fun conversation with a volunteer," she said.

Happel said 45 items were fixed at last year's event, which offers repairs on anything from clothing to household appliances and lawn mowers.

"We all have things that need fixed, and what a unique opportunity to learn how to fix things the next time," she said.

She said the event still needs volunteers for repairs and help with sign-ins and other general tasks.

She said about 20 volunteers are needed, but the organization welcomes more.

Those who would like to volunteer may email Aly Hartung at crcvolunteers@clintonvillecrc.org or call 614-268-3539.

