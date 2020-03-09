Whitehall police arrested a 50-year-old man for obstructing official business at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 28 at his residence on the 4400 block of Saint Ann Lane.

Officers responded to a report of a man who had stabbed himself before running from the residence.

Officers reportedly observed the man, who was bleeding, walking west on Saint Ann Lane, then north on Santa Maria Lane.

When officers approached the man, he allegedly rushed toward them and attempted to assault one of them. Police used an electroshock weapon to subdue and apprehend the man, according to reports.

Prior to the incident, a witness told police, the man had been drinking alcohol and used a knife to cut his wrist.

Whitehall medics transported the man to a local hospital, where he told physicians he tried to kill himself by cutting his wrist, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 40-year-old man for aggravated burglary and assault at 2:10 a.m. March 4 at a residence on the 4700 block of Shell Court South.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at the residence.

There, a woman said, she had sustained a minor injury in an incident, police said.

A box cutter and a pair of gloves were taken as evidence, reports said.

No further information about the incident was available.

* Burglaries were reported at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 25 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 26 on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road; at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 27 on the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road; at 9:25 a.m. March 2 on the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 10:45 a.m. March 2 on the 4200 block of East Main Street; at 10:50 a.m. March 2 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; and at 1:10 p.m. March 4 on the 4100 block of Doney Street.

* Thefts were reported at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 25 on the 600 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:55 p.m. Feb. 25 on the 900 block of Heritage Drive West; at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 27 on the 400 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 28 on the 400 block of Shell Court West; at 12:20 p.m. Feb. 29 on the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 29 on the first block of Maplewood Avenue; at 7:50 p.m. Feb. 29 on the 4000 block of Etna Street; at 3:15 p.m. March 1 on the 4400 block of East Main Street; at 9 a.m. March 3 on the first block of Beechtree Road; at 12:30 and 1:25 p.m. March 3 on the 200 block of Beechcreek Road; at 2:30 p.m. March 3 on the 3600 block of East Main Street; and at 10:50 p.m. March 3 on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 26 on the 4700 block of East Broad Street; at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 26 on the 4000 block of East Main Street; at 11:05 p.m. Feb. 26 on the 5100 block of Longbranch Lane; at 2:15 p.m. March 2 on the 3800 block of East Broad Street; and at 6:45 p.m. March 2 on the 5200 block of East Main Street.

* Assaults were reported at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 on the first block of Collingwood Avenue; and at 3:45 p.m. March 4 on the 4000 block of East Main Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 25 on the 400 block of North Hamilton Road; at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 25 on the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road; at 3:30 p.m. March 1 on the 100 block of Collingwood Avenue; at 6 p.m. March 1 on the 3800 block of East Broad Street; at 10:40 p.m. March 2 on the 4200 block of Doney Street; at 11:05 a.m. March 3 on the 100 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 5:45 p.m. March 3 on the 4000 block of East Main Street.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 9:25 p.m. Feb. 28 and at 2:15 a.m. March 1 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 6:20 p.m. March 2 on the 4400 block of Poth Road; and at 11 p.m. March 2 on the 4900 block of Dimson Drive North.