Voting locations in about 75 Ohio nursing homes, including 16 in Franklin County, will need to be moved because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day.

Franklin County Board of Elections officials are finalizing alternate locations for the 21,000 registered voters who were set to cast ballots at those facilities, Director Ed Leonard said.

At the same time, local elections officials are having trouble finding hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for all 346 voting locations in the county before polls open, said Aaron Sellers, the board’s spokesman.

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story, and read central Ohio school districts' action plans regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

