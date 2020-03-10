The city of Whitehall has canceled the 2020 State of the City address by Mayor Kim Maggard that had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Wasserstrom Co., 4500 E. Broad St.

The address will not be rescheduled, said Megan Meyer, community affairs manager for Whitehall.

The decision was made after an update March 10 from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in which he recommended that events with spectators be postponed to combat the spread of coronavirus, and after consultations with Franklin County Public Health, Meyer said.

“While we were excited to celebrate the city’s 2019 accomplishments and to make some major announcements for the year of opportunity ahead, the city recognizes the importance of these public health precautions,” Meyer said.

The State of the City address will not be rescheduled and the city is exploring options to disseminate the information that would have been shared during the address, Meyer said.

It is probable that it will be shared on video via the city’s official website and its social media pages, Meyer said.

The city’s website is whitehall-oh.us and the city has a Facebook page.

Maggard planned to use the address as a platform to announce a developer for 50 acres at the northeast corner of East Broad Street and North Hamilton Road.

That announcement will be made soon, said development director Zach Woodruff.

Other information that would have been shared at the address, including the city’s successes in the past year with the S.A.F.E. program, updates on construction of a dog park at Beechwood Road and Washburn Street, and announcing the Opportunity Ambassador Awards, will be made via the city’s website and social media, Meyer said.

