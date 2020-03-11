On Jan. 15, 1902, A. B. Graham, superintendent of rural schools in Springfield, Ohio met with the first boys and girls agricultural club. The group tested soils, selected corn for experimental plots, learned rope tying and made observations through a telescope. Thus 4-H began!



In 1920 the Home Helpers Food Club was organized in Barnesville. Mrs. C. R. Patton was the leader and she had 10 girls taking food projects. Ms. Mable Edgerton, retired Barnesville Educator, was one of those members and won a coveted trip to the National Club Congress in Chicago in 1924.



The Progressive Club was organized for girls taking projects other than food. At some time, both clubs joined and became the Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers club which is currently celebrating its 100th year.



In 1959 the club was led by Mrs. Patty Reynolds and in 1960 Mrs. Dorothy Kaiser assumed the honor of being the advisor. At one time, the club boasted three family generations of advisors with Dorothy Kaiser, Mary Lou Barricklow, and Marisa Duvall. Each of the three are also alumni members of the Belmont County 4-H program with Mrs. Kaiser playing in the first Belmont Co. 4-H Band. The Current advisors are Mark and Mary Lou Barricklow, Marisa Duvall, Becky Selmon, Melissa Phillips and Sherrie Temple, Cloverbud advisor,



The Barnesville 4-H club was initially a girl’s only club until 1985 when Trevor Kaiser and Matthew Barricklow joined and it continues to grow with coed members and advisors. Over the 100 years the club has had children and grandchildren of past 4-H club members and advisors. The current club President and Secretary are great grandchildren of Dorothy Kaiser which are fourth generation 4-H members.



The Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers perform 3-4 community service projects annually. They currently are collecting plastic bottle caps and lids to recycle into benches for the Belmont Co Fairgrounds.



In addition to the regular monthly meetings the club members may attend county 4-H camp, Cloverbud Camp, State Leadership Camp, National Citizenship Washington Focus, county and state Shooting Sports Camps, State Sea Camp, State 4-H Teen Conference, and National 4-H Club Congress. Scholarships are available for each of these trips. Some are trips that are awarded to members however several are just by enrollment.



County 4-H activities may include Jr. Fair Board, Camp Counselor, Car Teens, Teen Ambassadors, various committees, county fair and Belmont Co. Fair Royalty.



The Belmont County Reverse Raffle is held annually in October and sponsors up to five $1,000.00 college scholarships for eligible 4-H members.



To join 4-H a member must be 8 years old AND in the third grade as of Jan. 1. Age 9 and in any grade may join 4-H. Cloverbud members must be 5 years old and enrolled in Kindergarten by Jan. 1. There are clubs available throughout Belmont County and additional information may be obtained by contacting the OSU Belmont Co. Extension Office at 740-695-1455 in St. Clairsville.