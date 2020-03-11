The Columbus Metropolitan Library has canceled several events through the end of the month because of concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a news release sent Wednesday, March 11.

"While the library currently remains open, with an overabundance of caution, we are canceling all classes, programs, meetings and events at all Columbus Metropolitan Library locations through at least March 31," the release said. "... We encourage any concerned customers, especially those who are elderly or at a higher risk of contracting this virus, to avoid visiting our library locations if they are feeling ill or concerned about potential exposure."

Canceled programs, events and services through at least March 31 include:

* The Gahanna branch design unveiling meeting scheduled March 18.

* The Karl Road branch groundbreaking ceremony scheduled March 25.

* All youth programming, including Ready for Kindergarten storytimes and classes, afterschool Homework Help Centers and Reading Buddies.

* Adult classes, including technology classes, business classes and workshops.

In addition, Traditional Lobby Stop services, which provide books and other materials to assisted-living facilities and senior housing, will be suspended, the release said.

