The 12th annual Taste of Grove City scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, has been canceled.

The event featuring local restaurants and businesses displaying their products and services was canceled in light of advisories from community officials and local health departments cautioning against hosting or attending large gatherings until the risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus has decreased, said Shawn Conrad, the chamber’s executive director.

The Taste of Grove City is one of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce’s signature events. At least 20 local restaurants and pizzerias and 60 to 70 area businesses were scheduled to participate this year.

Conrad said the decision to cancel was made after she and chamber board president Wayne Coffey consulted with other board members.

“Basically we took their counsel and advice and with the concerns raised by the governor and our state and county health boards, we decided we decided it would be best to play it safe and cancel the event,” she said. “It wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, because this is one of our main events each year.

“We don’t want to do anything that would induce any panic,” Conrad said. “But it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

“The health and welfare of our members and those of the central Ohio community are of the utmost importance to the staff and board members of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce,” a statement posted on the chamber’s website said. “Although we are saddened by the cancellation of this event we simply cannot risk the safety of the community that we love.”

No make-up date has been scheduled, Conrad said.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman