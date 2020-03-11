Taste of Clintonville is the latest victim of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Organizer Experience Clintonville said Wednesday, March 11, that the seventh annual event, set April 1 at Mozart's, has been postponed.

A press release said the organization made the decision "out of an abundance of caution and with sensitivity to restaurant partners."

The Experience Clintonville board will wait to set a new date, though it's considering late summer or early fall, the press release said.

Tickets for the event purchased through Eventbrite will be refunded immediately.

More than 20 neighborhood restaurants and hundreds of residents typically turn out for the annual event, the press release said.

