A fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ohio today.

The fourth case is a 53-year-old man in Stark County and represents the first case of community spread. He is hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center, said Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a slew of plans and orders that will be made soon to help Ohio avoid “the potential of becoming Italy.”

DeWine said the state health director will issue an order that nursing homes only allow for one visitor per day. Any visitors will have their temperatures tested, the governor said.

