Gahanna-Jefferson Schools leaders announced Wednesday, March 11, that Goshen Lane Elementary School, 370 Goshen Lane, has been closed for the day as a precautionary measure related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Superintendent Steve Barrett said the decision follows a statement made by a parent on March 10 regarding exposure to the coronavirus. The parent later retracted the statement, he said.

“Although we believe there is no cause for continuing concern, these kinds of statements cannot be taken lightly,” he said. “As such, we are guided in our decision-making by our commitment to keep our students, staff and our school community safe and healthy.”

The district sent a letter to Goshen Lane staff and families, explaining that on March 10 a parent at a PTO meeting in the library said her husband had been exposed to the coronavirus.

“After being made aware of this comment, we moved quickly, recognizing the concern this type of information creates,” the letter said. “We spoke with this parent, and she retracted her statement, said her comment was a mistake and that no one in her family had been exposed to the virus.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the letter said, the district made the decision to close Goshen Lane on March 11 so a deep cleaning of the building could be completed, with plans to resume school on Thursday, March 12.

All other Gahanna-Jefferson school buildings remain open.

“This is a challenging time for school districts, and we appreciate your patience,” Barrett wrote in the letter.

A news release said district leaders would follow up with Franklin County Public Health on the matter.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla