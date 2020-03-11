Hilliard City Schools leaders have canceled or postponed all indoor events until at least March 30, the district announced Wednesday, March 11.

In a district email to subscribers and via the district’s website at hilliardschools.org, the district announced it is following direction from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“As of this morning, March 11, 2020, all indoor events are postponed or canceled in our district, beginning immediately and until further notice,” the email said. “We will reevaluate on Monday, March 30.”

The only exceptions, according to the email, are indoor events of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Per the OHSAA recommendations, sporting events and practices will proceed, but only immediate family members will be permitted as spectators. Outdoor OHSAA events will proceed in the typical manner for now, the email said.

OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass announced plans March 10 to limit the number of fans at regional and state tournaments to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Attendance will be limited to four family members per athlete and two family members per coach.

The district email also said leaders “are continuing to evaluate, and things can change at any moment. Changes will be communicated immediately via a newly created webpage at hilliardschools.org and in email messages to the community.”

