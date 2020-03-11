Hilliard residents will pay an additional $5 at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles next year to register cars and trucks.

Ohio law permits a single taxing district to enact up to six $5 levies, for a total of $30 per vehicle registration, per year, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

Presently, Hilliard collects five such levies, for a total of $25 per vehicle registration, per year, Ball said.

On March 9, Hilliard City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to collect the additional $5 permissive tax.

The Ohio General Assembly authorized the additional permissive tax via House Bill 62 in 2019, Ball said.

The additional $5 tax would be handled like other collected permissive taxes at the license bureau, Ball said.

“(The city) already receives $25 in these permissive taxes; this adds the final allowed permissive tax, bringing the total to $30,” Ball said.

The tax will start being collected Jan. 1.

The additional revenue, like that already collected, will be used to fund the planning, construction, improvement and maintenance and repairs of public streets in the city limits of Hilliard, Ball said.

The new $5 permissive tax is expected to generate about $50,000 per year, Ball said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo