Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware has canceled classes for two days next week and will implement remote classes through March 29 in its efforts to stem the spread of COVID-10 coronavirus.

Classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, to give faculty time to prepare for remote classes, according to a press release from OWU.

Then, from Wednesday, March 18, through March 29, all classes will be taught remotely -- although that time period could be extended based on changing conditions, according to the press release.

Spring break for OWU students ends March 16, and students are being encouraged not to return to campus until in-person classes resume.

Students who need to remain on campus will required to register for housing. Food service will continue for them. The on-campus fitness center, strength and conditioning room and aquatics center will be closed

All events, except athletic events, are canceled through March 29, the press release said. No spectators will be admitted at indoor athletics events but will be permitted at outdoor events.

OWU campus offices will remain open for business, and staff are expected to continue to report to campus.

Students, faculty and staff who traveled during spring break are being asked to complete a travel registry form, the press release said.

The university has set up a website with more information at tinyurl.com/owucovid.

