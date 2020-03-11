Reynoldsburg City Schools will be closed to students Friday, March 13, according to an email sent to parents March 11.

The closings will allow “deep cleanings of our buildings and to allow teachers the opportunity to prepare lesson plans in the event that we have an extended closure of schools,” Superintendent Melvin Brown said in the email.

Staff members are expected to work, according to the memo.

The email said the district will offer students breakfast between 8 and 10 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at French Run Elementary School, Hannah Ashton Middle School and the high school’s Livingston campus.

Brown also said in the email that students are expected to return to school Monday, March 16.

