Worthington Schools has postponed its Pancake Day event scheduled Saturday, March 14, at Worthington Kilbourne High School, according to an email from the district.

The decision was made because of concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, the email said.

"Every day, Worthington Schools’ officials are evaluating and reevaluating decisions that need to be made to keep our families and staff members safe," the email said. "Yesterday, Gov. DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH, made a recommendation that large, indoor gatherings in Ohio be canceled or postponed due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

"This decision is not an easy one, but we do think it is the right one."

