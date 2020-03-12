Bexley Public Library announced March 12 it has canceled all library events, programs, storytimes, classes, book discussion groups and public meeting room reservations from Friday, March 13, through April 5.

It also is suspending notary services, Book-a-Librarian and homework help at this time.

“We will continue working with our community partners and following recommendations from national, state and local health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and the Franklin County Public Health Department. Any additional changes in library service or hours will be communicated as quickly as possible as this public health situation develops,” the library’s statement read.

Library officials ask that anyone exhibiting any signs of sickness refrain from visiting and that any person at a high risk of contracting the virus reconsider visiting the library.

Several services and resources, including books, magazines and movies, are available at bexleylibrary.org.