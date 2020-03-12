UPDATED: The Bexley Public Library, 2411 E. Main St., will close at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and remain closed through at least April 6 in an effort to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We care first and foremost about keeping our patrons, staff, and community safe. We love being your library and we can't wait to get back to serving our amazing community as soon as it is safe,” said Ben Heckman, the library’s director, in a press release.

While the library is closed, patrons are encouraged to access to digital e-books, e-audiobooks, movies, music, newspapers and magazines that are available through Hoopla, Libby and RB Digital.

Any additional changes to the library's status will communicated through bexleylibrary.org and @BexleyLibrary and through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the release stated.