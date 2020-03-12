The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will suspend all its events and performances at the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, and Riffe Center Theatre Complex through at least April 5, according to a Thursday, March 12, news release from the organization.

The decision was made "in compliance with Gov. DeWine’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people" to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the release said.

"We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves," the release said. "The health and well-being of patrons, artists, volunteers and staff must be our highest priority.

"CAPA has begun conversations with all local resident arts groups, touring artists renting a CAPA venue and CAPA-presented touring artists with performances scheduled during this time period to determine if the event(s) can be rescheduled to a future date or will be canceled.

"As new information becomes available, those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or CBUSArts will be contacted directly with exchange, refund or rescheduling options. Please note: CBUSArts cannot refund tickets purchased through other channels, such as secondary ticket sellers."

For more details, go to capa.com.

