The Center of Science and Industry, better known as COSI, will be closed to the public for three weeks, beginning Friday, March 13.

The decision was made "after careful consideration and based on guidance from public-health officials and the state of Ohio trying to slow the spread of COVID-19," according to an emailed statement from COSI.

Gov. Mike DeWine has issued several directives for containing the transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including announcing Thursday, March 12, the state will close schools for three weeks and ban gatherings of more than 100 people.

“COSI is taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously, and nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our guests and team,” said Frederic Bertley, COSI president and CEO, in the emailed statement. “We did not take this decision lightly, and in order to align ourselves with the recommendations and work that state officials are doing, we felt it was in the best interest of our community at this time.”

COSI is at 333 W. Broad St. in downtown Columbus.

