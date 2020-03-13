A Delaware resident lost thousands of dollars in a classic scam reported to Delaware police at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 28.

Reports said a resident of the first block of Greenhedge Circle received a phone call from a person she believed to be her grandson. The caller reported he was in an accident and in jail out of state and requested his grandmother forward money.

The victim forwarded $9,500 to the caller via mail before realizing the call was a scam, reports said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, reports said.

A resident of the 100 block of Georgetown Drive also was victimized by a scammer in an incident reported at 10:42 a.m. March 3.

The man said he was playing an online game and received a message indicating his computer was infected with a virus. The man called the number provided and was told to send gift cards to pay for the repair of his computer, reports said.

The victim forwarded $400 in gift cards before determining he had been scammed, according to reports.

Finally, a resident of the first block of West Winter Street was scammed out of $2,400 in an incident reported at 4:33 p.m. Feb. 28.

The woman attempted to buy a vehicle via an online auction site, and the seller requested she send the $2,400 payment in the form of gift cards. The victim said she sent the cards but did not receive the vehicle.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Construction materials valued at $1,123 were stolen from the first block of Kerry Park Circle in an incident reported at 10:49 p.m. March 2.

* A safe, a video-game console and other items, together worth $425, were stolen during a residential burglary on the first block of Curtis Street, reported at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 25.

* An air compressor and other items, together valued at $570, were stolen from a shed on the 200 block of East Winter Street in a theft reported at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 23.

* Electronics and jewelry, together worth $3,382, were stolen in a residential burglary on the first block of Mason Avenue, reported at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 23.

* Police were called to the Delaware County jail at 10:12 a.m. March 2 after a counterfeit $100 bill reportedly was found among an inmate's property.

* A purse and its contents, together worth $275, were stolen from the 200 block of South Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 1:34 p.m. March 2.