After a fifth Ohioan has tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will close schools for the next three weeks and ban gatherings of more than 100 people.

Dr. Amy Acton, the head of the Ohio Department of Health, signed an order today banning gatherings of more than 100 people, the governor said. The ban does not include grocery stores, forms of transit or athletics events that exclude spectators, among other things, DeWine said.

Many Ohio schools — including Columbus City Schools, the state’s largest district, with about 50,000 students — have canceled or postponed large school-sponsored events, such as plays, concerts, competitions, field trips, travel to conferences and PTA meetings. Go to ThisWeekNEWS.com for details.

