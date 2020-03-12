Dublin City Schools officials have decided to suspend all after-school indoor gatherings or events until at least April 13, or until it receives additional information from the Governor’s Office, according to an email sent March 11 to parents from Superintendent Todd Hoadley.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on March 11 encouraged communities to cancel or postpone all indoor events to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Thursday morning, March 12, outdoor extracurricular activities still are expected to be held, according to the email, but such indoor events as PTO festivals and fundraisers, the district dodgeball tournament, the district job fair, elementary school welcome nights and school plays will be postponed.

The district also will limit the number of visitors to its schools for academic events during the school day.

