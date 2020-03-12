The Gahanna-Jefferson schools announced March 12 that all school-related and district-sponsored events involving parents, family members, volunteers or community members are being canceled or postponed until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Heeding the advice of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and in the continued interest of keeping the school environment safe, the district is taking precautions to limit gatherings of people in school buildings that don’t include students and staff, wrote Steve Barrett, district superintendent, in a letter to district families.

Examples of canceled events include school concerts, plays, musicals, competitions, school dances, field trips and classroom/school volunteer help in the building. Others include PTO/PTA and booster club meetings and events; during-the-day assemblies involving outside presenters/volunteers, job fairs and community-related events; and other school activities/events that would include parents, community members, other non-district specific staff or students in school buildings.

Any school-related or district-sponsored event involving only Gahanna’s students and staff will continue as scheduled, he said.

Examples include during-the-day assemblies held in district school buildings not involving outside presenters/volunteers, after-school tutoring, after-school clubs and athletic practices.

“Activities and events during the school day will continue for students, teachers and GJPS staff,” Barrett said. “Outside visitors and volunteers such as parents, guardians, families and friends will not be permitted to attend.”

He said district administrators would continue to assess precautions, making adjustments as necessary.

“We know much of this creates disappointment and inconvenience, and for that we are sorry. These decisions are being made in the best interest of our entire school community and to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Barrett said.

