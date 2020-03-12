Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the Grandview Center, 1515 Goodale Blvd., will be closed beginning at noon Friday, March 13, until further notice as a precautionary measure.

All Grandview Heights parks and recreation programs, activities, rentals and events are canceled unless otherwise posted, city leaders said.

To help reduce personal contact, residents also are being asked to call 614-488-3159 during normal business hours before visiting the Municipal Building or any other city facilities. City staff will assist residents with issues remotely when possible.

Essential city services, including trash collection, are not impacted at this time, leaders said.

