Grandview Heights Schools has canceled all nonessential school events and activities effective Thursday, March 12, through April 12, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Classes will continue to be held each day, although that could be subject to change, district leaders said. The district's scheduled spring break is March 23-27.

The cancellations include the annual Cake Walk, scheduled April 3.

Other canceled events and activities include:

* All art shows, performances, concerts, club activities, open houses, Boosters or PTO dances, festivals and fundraisers.

* School field trips. Field trips may be rescheduled after April 12.

* Any public events, regardless of sponsor, scheduled to be held in school facilities through the district's facility rental process.

In addition, the OHSAA has postponed all winter sports tournaments, including the basketball tournament.

In addition to academic classes, student rehearsals and school-sponsored athletic practices that are closed to the public will continue to be held unless otherwise notified.

