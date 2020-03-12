Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for March 12-19.

Battelle-Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Photo Basics: Accessories, Apps and Gadgets, 10 a.m. March 14 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older may bring and learn about various photography accessories.

Yoga in the Park, 11:30 a.m. March 14 at Cedar Ridge Lodge. Guests can learn yoga basics.

Adults Only: Bison, 4 p.m. March 14 at the Nature Center. Visitors ages 18 and older can take a 1-mile hike to look for bison.

Bon Appecreek, 1 p.m. March 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can feed worms and crickets to fish in the creek.

An Ohio Naturalist in Costa Rica, 2 p.m. March 15 at the Nature Center. A naturalist will recount his experiences in Costa Rica and share photos of rainforest wildlife.

St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17 at the Nature Center. Guests can participate in a St. Patrick's Day-themed scavenger hunt.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

St. Patrick's Day Display, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14 and 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display about green animals.

St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt, 1 to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can participate in a St. Patrick's Day-themed scavenger hunt.

Homeschoolers: Knock on Wood, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 16 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children ages 6-12 can learn about woodpeckers.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 state Route 161 E., Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt, 9:30 and 11 a.m. March 12 at the Nature Center. Children can learn about nature through stories, activities and a walk.

Bird Hike: Woodpeckers, 10 a.m. March 14 at the Nature Center. Guests can look for woodpeckers on a 2-mile hike.

Backyard Poultry: Champion Recyclers, 2 p.m. March 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can meet live birds and learn the basics of keeping chickens, ducks and quail at home.

Preschoolers: Go Birding, 9:30 and 11 a.m. March 18 at the Nature Center. Children can learn about nature through stories, activities and a walk.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. 23 N., Lewis Center

Preschool: Amphibians, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 12 and 9:30 and 11 a.m. March 13 at the Nature Center. Children can meet live amphibians and learn about them through crafts and stories.

Creature Feature: Reptiles and Amphibians, 2 p.m. March 15 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-10 can learn about reptiles and amphibians.

Storytime: Signs of Spring, 10 a.m. March 18 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-5 can learn how animals recognize the first signs of spring.

Metro Five 0 Level 1-2: Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 19 at the Nature Center. Visitors ages 50 and older can participate in various activities including a tai chi session, a nature walk and a meet-and-greet with animals from the Ohio Wildlife Center.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Preschool: Salamanders, 10 and 11 a.m. March 12 at the Nature Center. Children can learn about salamanders through stories, crafts and activities.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 Hempstead Road, Westerville

For Adults: Metro Parks Hiking Club, 2 p.m. March 14 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Visitors ages 18 and older can take a moderately paced 2-mile hike around the gardens.

Meet the Artist, 2 to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Innis House. Guests can meet artist Evelyn Burke and view her oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m. March 12, 14 and 19 at Grange Insurance Audubon. Children ages 3-5 can listen to stories about nature.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 14 at Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can look for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Happy Tails-N-Trails, 10 a.m. March 14 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can take a 2-mile hike with their dog.

Lookin' for Leprechauns, 2 to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Natural Play Area. Visitors can look for hidden leprechauns along the trail and win a prize.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Timberdoodle Time, 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Confluence Area. Guests can take a 1.5-mile walk to spot the aerial courtship display of the American woodcock.

Midweek Eagle Watch, 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 18 at the Madison Christian Church Parking Lot. Guests can take a 1-mile off-trail hike to view nesting bald eagles through a spotting scope.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

