The National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St. in downtown Columbus, is closing until April 8.

The museum sent a news release March 12, citing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"After careful consideration of the growing public health concerns about COVID-19, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum is cancelling all meetings, programs and events and closing to the public until Wednesday, April 8, 2020," the release said. "The health and welfare of our visitors, supporters, and team is our number one priority. We feel this is in the best interest of our community at this time. This is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Ohio Department of Health, and Governor DeWine.

"We encourage you to visit our website often and watch our social media channels to receive updates and stay engaged with us.

"We look forward to opening our doors to the public on Wednesday, April 8.

The "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope” had been scheduled to remain on display through April 17.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews