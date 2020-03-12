Multiple events in New Albany have been canceled because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the city's Twitter account on Thursday, March 12.

One of them is the SpringFest egg hunt scheduled April 11 at Eagle Stadium at New Albany High Schools, according to newalbanyohioevents.com.

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra has canceled its performances of "O-H-I-O" scheduled March 14 and 15 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, according newalbanysymphony.com.

Healthy New Albany also has canceled its programs through April 5, according to healthynewalbany.org/covid-19-updates. Programs scheduled to start in April will be delayed, but two 5K races are expected to continue as planned, according to the website.

