The Hilliard school board meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been postponed to April, according to a Hilliard City Schools notice sent Wednesday, March 12.

The meeting has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 6 at the Hilliard City Schools Central Office, 2140 Atlas St. in Columbus, the notice said.

On March 11, district leaders announced they have canceled or postponed all indoor events until at least March 30, following direction from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo